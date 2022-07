Muhammad Mokaev is the UFC London fighter you need to keep an eye on. The UFC London card may not seem like the most spectacular for those accustomed to the pa-per-view cards, but the Fight Night card that will be airing on Saturday, July 23 is going to feature a wide array of fighters. The main card is pleasantly packed with fighters you’ll want to watch but the prelim isn’t. A lot of the prelim has guys who are on a losing streak or are racking up more losses than wins. That is, save for Muhammad Mokaev.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO