ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mosman massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting two clients

therapist.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting two women at a wellness clinic in Mosman, on Sydney’s lower north shore, this month. The 50-year-old was arrested in Killara on Tuesday...

therapist.news

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment

A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges.They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.Devon and Cornwall Police said Pc Tregale has been suspended from duty.“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and partner guilty of murdering son who died after weeks of torture

A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son who died after a campaign of torture.Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, after weeks of what prosecutors described as “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and her long-term partner Andrzej Latoszewski, 38.A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard that Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with a needle by his mother and her partner.After the couple were arrested in connection with Sebastian’s death,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Chatswood#Hornsby Local Court
The Independent

Pair guilty of murdering boy with sword hidden inside walking stick

Two youths have been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed with a sword concealed inside a walking stick.Unarmed Fares Maatou, 14, was set upon in broad daylight following a confrontation involving a larger group in Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on the afternoon of Friday April 23 last year.Fares “offered no threat at all” and was trying to escape the defendants, who were aged 14 and 15 at the time, jurors were told.He suffered a single 4.3in (11cm) wound to his back, caused by the sword stolen from the younger defendant’s grandfather, and passed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sneinton: Second attempted murder charge after man stabbed

A woman has become the second person to be charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Nottingham. Police went to Sneinton Dale, Sneinton, shortly before 17:00 BST on 13 July after receiving reports of a serious assault. The victim was taken to hospital for surgery after suffering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
BBC

Rapist targeted 13-year-old girls at parties in Dundee

A teenage rapist who arrived late at house parties to target young girls who had been drinking has been locked up for five years. Jordan Pearson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of raping two 13-year-old girls in Dundee in 2019. He was also found guilty of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wiltshire man who used a rope to pull victim to floor jailed

A man who used a rope to pull a woman to the floor has been jailed for nearly four years. Tyler Cortis, 23, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, also followed another woman and hit her with an unknown object, leaving her covered in blood. He was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mansfield: 'Callous' man who set fire in family home jailed

An arsonist deliberately set fire to a woman's house while she was still inside with her two daughters. Danny Fretwell started the blaze in Mansfield on 13 October 2021, after an argument, Nottinghamshire Police said. After lighting a bag of the woman's clothes, the 25-year-old stayed to watch them burn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Awakens From Two-Year Coma, Identifies Brother as Alleged Attacker

A West Virginia woman has woken up from a two-year coma and identified her brother as the man who allegedly attacked her at her home in June 2020. Prior to this development, per a report from regional outlet MetroNews, the assumption had been that the case in question was going to be left unsolved. This month, however, local law enforcement were notified by someone at a regional long-term care facility that the woman—Wanda Palmer—had awakened.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy