SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a major security breach at the Sedgwick County Jail. On July 17, authorities learned that inmates had removed a pipe from a sink in a day room. They used the pipe to pound on a window in a cell to create a fist sized hole in the window, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO