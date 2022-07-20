Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in oil field accident
HARPER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident after an oil field explosion on Tuesday in Harper County....jcpost.com
HARPER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident after an oil field explosion on Tuesday in Harper County....jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 2