Art exhibit in Bay Mills celebrates Native American tradition and history

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Waishkey building in Bay Mills will be displaying an extensive collection of photographs July 20-21 to celebrate Native American traditions.

Photographer Scott Laursen spent two years creating this collection of 55 photographs displaying various historical moments and traditions of the Bay Mills community.

Laursen originally grew up in Manistee. Later, he traveled with his wife Eva across the country. They spent 15 years in New York City and San Francisco, where Laursen worked as an executive search recruiter for several companies.

When the couple decided to move back to Michigan they ended up in Bay Mills Township, where they decided to continue their education.

The couple took multiple history classes about Native American history and Laursen took photography classes at different schools, including Grand Rapids Community College and the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

As part of his final thesis project to earn his master's in photography, Laursen decided to document some of the history and traditions of the Bay Mills Native American community.

One series of photos in the exhibit displays the story of how the Bay Mills community regained the rights to fish in the Great Lakes, including a photo of the tribal chairperson that appealed to the Supreme Court to regain those rights.

"For a time it was illegal for the tribes to have any of their traditional ceremonies because the colonization wiped all that stuff away. So, the fact that they really held on to these things, that's really what brought their identity back. I just thought it was very impressive," said Laursen. "I wanted to do this body of work to help inform and educate other people who are non-native of where they've been and where they are now, living in modernity and holding on to customs and traditions from way back ... Just really helping them to regain their identity and their culture and to regain regain pride in their identity and culture."

Another group of photos in the exhibit shows the red dress displays. The red dresses are part of an ongoing awareness campaign to inform people about the high number of missing and murdered Native American women.

The exhibit also includes photos of a boarding school in Mount Pleasant. This school is one of many that were used to separate young Native American children from their families. A recent report by the U.S. Department of the Interior detailed the intergenerational trauma created by the federal boarding school policies.

Laursen also depicts many modern day tribal members and uses photography to show traditions that are still alive in their communities, such as organized pow wows and other important events.

"There's some photos from Washington D.C. too," said Laursen. "We went with some tribal members to the Dakota Access Pipeline protest and took some photographs of the tribal members supporting the Standing Rock community."

