ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Art exhibit in Bay Mills celebrates Native American tradition and history

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0IAb_0gm0hnWs00

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Waishkey building in Bay Mills will be displaying an extensive collection of photographs July 20-21 to celebrate Native American traditions.

Photographer Scott Laursen spent two years creating this collection of 55 photographs displaying various historical moments and traditions of the Bay Mills community.

Laursen originally grew up in Manistee. Later, he traveled with his wife Eva across the country. They spent 15 years in New York City and San Francisco, where Laursen worked as an executive search recruiter for several companies.

When the couple decided to move back to Michigan they ended up in Bay Mills Township, where they decided to continue their education.

The couple took multiple history classes about Native American history and Laursen took photography classes at different schools, including Grand Rapids Community College and the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

As part of his final thesis project to earn his master's in photography, Laursen decided to document some of the history and traditions of the Bay Mills Native American community.

One series of photos in the exhibit displays the story of how the Bay Mills community regained the rights to fish in the Great Lakes, including a photo of the tribal chairperson that appealed to the Supreme Court to regain those rights.

"For a time it was illegal for the tribes to have any of their traditional ceremonies because the colonization wiped all that stuff away. So, the fact that they really held on to these things, that's really what brought their identity back. I just thought it was very impressive," said Laursen. "I wanted to do this body of work to help inform and educate other people who are non-native of where they've been and where they are now, living in modernity and holding on to customs and traditions from way back ... Just really helping them to regain their identity and their culture and to regain regain pride in their identity and culture."

Another group of photos in the exhibit shows the red dress displays. The red dresses are part of an ongoing awareness campaign to inform people about the high number of missing and murdered Native American women.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our coverage

The exhibit also includes photos of a boarding school in Mount Pleasant. This school is one of many that were used to separate young Native American children from their families. A recent report by the U.S. Department of the Interior detailed the intergenerational trauma created by the federal boarding school policies.

Laursen also depicts many modern day tribal members and uses photography to show traditions that are still alive in their communities, such as organized pow wows and other important events.

"There's some photos from Washington D.C. too," said Laursen. "We went with some tribal members to the Dakota Access Pipeline protest and took some photographs of the tribal members supporting the Standing Rock community."

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Travel Destination Named the Top Island in America

Michigan is filled with beautiful lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to the state’s islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more,” they state.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 City to Raise a Family in the U.S.

When people start a family, they often think about where to live that might offer a family-friendly environment. I personally think that Michigan has lots of great cities to raise a family, and now, a new study out has determined that the Mitten actually best the best place to raise a family in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Manistee, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is No. 2 on the 100 Best Places to Live List

For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen the Michigan Home Made of Glass Bottles?

There is a historic home in Michigan made up of 60,000 bottles. The pictures are crazy. With Bear Lake, The Huron-Manistee National Forrest, and the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, Manistee County has a lot to offer when it comes to Michigan fun. Manistee County also has a unique historic spot all bottled up in Kaleva for a fun family visit.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American History#Art Exhibit#Photography#The Supreme Court
wrif.com

Michigan Town Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor recreation is a pastime many in Michigan can get behind. New state funding may help boost the quality of outdoor fun, especially for those in the Upper Peninsula. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved $45.6 million for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Municipalities and...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The sound of distant howls carrying across a night breeze, a lack of pheasants and other birds, and dead livestock and pets are familiar sights and sounds for Michiganders who have dealt with the effects of a growing coyote population up close and personally.
MECOSTA, MI
The Sault News

The Sault News

537
Followers
791
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy