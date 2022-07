RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Police in Rhinelander are warning businesses to double-check their cash after several reports of movie prop money being passed in recent days. In a Facebook post, the Department noted they’ve seen an influx of $50 and $100 bills marked “MOTION PICTURE” or “PROP” that have been presented to and accepted by local businesses. While it’s not a crime to possess such bills, it is against the law to try to use them like the real thing.

