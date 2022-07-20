ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

Milan's GetAway Bay to host Special Needs Beach Party Aug. 11

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
MILAN – A Special Needs Beach Party is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at GetAway Bay, formerly Heath Beach and Milan Beach, 16339 Cone Rd.

“Many individuals with (physical, intellectual, developmental) disabilities and special needs and their families wish to enjoy the park and swim, but may not feel comfortable doing so. Therefore, we will be closed to the public all day Aug. 11, in order to give those individuals the best day possible,” GetWay Bay said.

Also offered on Aug. 11 will be bounce houses, paddle boards and boats and more.

People of all ages are welcome. Admission and parking are free; donations will be accepted.

Reservations are required. To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/SNbeachparty.

