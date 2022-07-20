Get a taste of the best Columbus has to offer during 614 Restaurant Week

After a summer of special food weeks, the residents of Greater Columbus are surely going to need to unbutton the top button of their pants.

But, wait! There's more.

This summer's 614 Restaurant Week, presented by Revolution Mortgage, will run from July 25-30.

Participating restaurants will each offer three courses and the meals will range from $20 to $50.

This year, the event is benefiting the American Pie Party, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

According to their website, this time around, Restaurant Week is being held in honor of Columbus' beloved local restaurants that have faced immense challenges the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

Alqueria, located at 247 King Ave., will have a summer-themed lineup. For an appetizer, they will have gazpacho and Mexican street corn dip. For the main course, guests will have a choice of a pork loin or an impossible stuffed portobello mushroom for vegans and vegetarians. For dessert, guests can choose from panna cotta or a tres leches cake.

Guests can also enter the Restaurant Week Giveaway for a chance to win and give back. The organizers are donating 25 cents for each entry up to $5,000 to the American Pie Party.

There are two prizes: the first prize is winning dinner for two at 10 participating restaurants.

The grand prize includes a two-night stay in Holland, Michigan, at the Holiday Inn Express. It also includes tickets to the Windmill Island Gardens, Neils' Dutch Village and the Holland Museum. In addition, grand prizewinners will receive gift cards to Big Lake Brewing, Market Zero, Biggby Coffee, Lemonjello Coffee, and a $50 gas card.

Menus for participating restaurants are listed on the Restauwebsite at https://614now.com/restaurant-week-july-2022.

David Kwiatkowski is a features intern for The Columbus Dispatch. You can reach him on Twitter @kwiatkdm or his email dkwiatkowski@gannett.com.