The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate in Week 8 when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 22. The Aggies will be coming off a bye week at that point and will have had two weeks to recover from whatever happens during their road trip to Alabama on Oct. 8. Likewise, South Carolina will be coming off a bye week after facing Kentucky on Oct. 8.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO