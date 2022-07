Lexington, SC 07/ 21/ 2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington’s Police Chief Terrence Green is inviting the public to this year's National Night Out. It is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. National Night Out is a nationwide event that allows the public to interact in a positive manner with their law enforcement community. In Lexington it is an evening of fun, food, and fellowship. it will be held at the Icehouse Amphitheater and Pavilion off Main St. at Church St. in the town of Lexington.

