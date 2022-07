Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died late Wednesday night. He was 43. Petty appeared in 40 games for the Gamecocks from 1998 to 2002, playing a major role in the program’s reversal of fortunes at the start of the 21st century. South Carolina went 0–11 in 1999, but quickly turned the corner with a pair of Outback Bowl wins in January 2001 and January ’02. The Gamecocks defeated Ohio State in each contest, and Petty was named the game’s MVP in ’02.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO