Love Islandstar Coco Lodge has called out some of the show’s male contestants for making “sexist” remarks about her appearance.Speaking on The Murad Merali Podcast, the 27-year-old was teary-eyed as she recalled how the men on the show had compared her to some of the other women.“There was comments made when the filming was off that I was a four out of 10 by some of the boys,” she said before adding that one of her fellow female Islanders had overheard the remark.“I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it.”Recalling their alleged words with regards to some of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO