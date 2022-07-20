ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harney County, OR

Center Stage Concert offered enjoyable afternoon of music

btimesherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Norris and Marianne Andrews performed two cello duets, Ups and Downs by Th. Henning and Hunter’s Chorus by Carl Maria Webster. In February 2022, Norris participated in the Chamber Music...

www.btimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
btimesherald.com

Death Notice Candy Vanderford Negus

Our dear friends it is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Candy Vanderford Negus, she was in the ICU at St Luke’s hospital in Boise. She left us July 18, 2022 at 5:45 a.m. She will be sorely missed by all...
BOISE, ID
btimesherald.com

David Arth Austin Bullock 1938 – 2022

David Arth Austin Bullock was born Aug. 14, 1938 in Hardy, Ark. He. passed away at his home in Crane on July 8, 2022 with his wife, Phyllis by his side. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Pierce)Bullock; son, Jurgen Bullock, his wife, Michelle and their children, Ryan and Tiffini; son, Donald Bullock, his wife, Cindy and their children, Mandi and Alisha; daughter, Elfriede Harig, her husband, Don and their children, David and Sara; daughter, Rosie Bullock and her children, Hiedi and Quinton; daughter, Dina Shaefer, her husband, George and their children, Sasha and Clell; stepson, Richard Furgerson, his wife, Jill and their children, Jonathan and Jacob, stepdaughter, Deborah Quant and her child, Mychael; stepdaughter, Doris Schatz, and her children, Amber, Nickolas and Tanner. Along with several great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
CRANE, OR
btimesherald.com

Graveside Service Sharon Kay Ruff Lawson Hofstetter

Sharon Ruff Lawson Hofstetter was born July 30, 1951 in Burns, and passed away Sept. 27, 2021 in Boise. A graveside memorial will be held for Sharon on Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m. at the Burns Cemetery.
BURNS, OR
btimesherald.com

Victor W. Welch 1972 – 2022

Victor W. Welch was born Jan. 23, 1972 and passed away June, 28, 2022. Victor lived out his younger years in the Mid-West, then later became a resident of Fairfield, Calif. before moving to Crane. He became very acquainted with the people around Burns while maintaining our relationship with many visits here in California as well. Victor had a passion for military vehicles and anything to do with US history around war times.
BURNS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
County
Harney County, OR
City
Hines, OR
btimesherald.com

Eugene “Gene” Davis 1939 – 2022

Eugene “Gene” Davis, 82, passed away on July 13, 2022 at his hom. Gene was born on Aug. 6, 1939 in Preston Idaho to Rod and Anna Mae Davis. Most of Gene’s childhood was spent growing up in Izee where he attended grade school in Seneca until moving to Fruitland, Idaho. He graduated from Fruitland High School in 1958.
BURNS, OR
btimesherald.com

Specialized truck helps break down employment barriers

From L-R: Marty Norton hugs his wife, Zina, while shaking the hand of James Kimsey, owner of Oregon Mobility Solutions, which outfitted a specialized truck for Norton. Norton poses with his new truck, which gives him the ability to commute to his job at the Round Barn Visitor Center and do the needed ranch work. The Dodge Ram’s canopy was specially designed to open sideways to allow Norton’s wheelchair to be lifted into the truck.
BURNS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy