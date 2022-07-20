Specialized truck helps break down employment barriers

David Arth Austin Bullock was born Aug. 14, 1938 in Hardy, Ark. He. passed away at his home in Crane on July 8, 2022 with his wife, Phyllis by his side. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Pierce)Bullock; son, Jurgen Bullock, his wife, Michelle and their children, Ryan and Tiffini; son, Donald Bullock, his wife, Cindy and their children, Mandi and Alisha; daughter, Elfriede Harig, her husband, Don and their children, David and Sara; daughter, Rosie Bullock and her children, Hiedi and Quinton; daughter, Dina Shaefer, her husband, George and their children, Sasha and Clell; stepson, Richard Furgerson, his wife, Jill and their children, Jonathan and Jacob, stepdaughter, Deborah Quant and her child, Mychael; stepdaughter, Doris Schatz, and her children, Amber, Nickolas and Tanner. Along with several great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.

CRANE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO