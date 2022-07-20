ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

Specialized truck helps break down employment barriers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom L-R: Marty Norton hugs his wife, Zina, while shaking the hand of James Kimsey, owner of Oregon Mobility Solutions, which outfitted a specialized truck for Norton. Norton poses with his new truck, which gives him the ability to commute to his job at the Round Barn Visitor Center and do...

opb.org

After more than a decade, a sawmill in East Oregon reopens

Earlier this month, the Prairie Wood Products sawmill in Grant County officially reopened. The sawmill in Prairie City initially closed in 2008 during the financial crisis and temporarily reopened in 2009 before shutting down again later that year. The mill has hired 25 people and is looking to hire up to 25 more. Jodi Westbrooks is the president of Prairie Wood Products and Kyle Westbrooks is the business development manager for the same company. We’ll hear from them on why they chose to open the mill after years of closing, and how they’re handling inflation and other challenges.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Police Department adds another officer

Burns, Or- Congratulations to Officer Shyanne Fine, who graduated from the Department of Public Safety and Training Standards Academy on Friday, July 15, 2022. Officer Fine will begin her Field Training phase with the Burns Police Department.
BURNS, OR
btimesherald.com

BLM proposes overnight fee increases at Burns District campgrounds

A summer evening at Fish Lake on Steens Mountain. Overnight camping fees are proposed to increase at this site and several others across BLM’s Burns District in 2023. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comments on a proposal to increase overnight fees at several campgrounds within the Burns District in Southeast Oregon. Costs at Page Springs, Fish Lake, Jackman Park, South Steens Family, South Steens Equestrian, and Chickahominy Reservoir campgrounds are slated to rise to $20 per vehicle, per night.
BURNS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

American Pickers seeking treasures in Eastern Oregon

GRANT COUNTY – According to a release passed along by Grant County Chamber of Commerce Manager Tammy Bremner, the American Pickers plan to film episodes of their TV series throughout Oregon this October. Find the official release below:. (Press Release from Ceneflix USA) The American Pickers are excited to...
GRANT COUNTY, OR
btimesherald.com

Eugene “Gene” Davis 1939 – 2022

Eugene “Gene” Davis, 82, passed away on July 13, 2022 at his hom. Gene was born on Aug. 6, 1939 in Preston Idaho to Rod and Anna Mae Davis. Most of Gene’s childhood was spent growing up in Izee where he attended grade school in Seneca until moving to Fruitland, Idaho. He graduated from Fruitland High School in 1958.
BURNS, OR
btimesherald.com

David Arth Austin Bullock 1938 – 2022

David Arth Austin Bullock was born Aug. 14, 1938 in Hardy, Ark. He. passed away at his home in Crane on July 8, 2022 with his wife, Phyllis by his side. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Pierce)Bullock; son, Jurgen Bullock, his wife, Michelle and their children, Ryan and Tiffini; son, Donald Bullock, his wife, Cindy and their children, Mandi and Alisha; daughter, Elfriede Harig, her husband, Don and their children, David and Sara; daughter, Rosie Bullock and her children, Hiedi and Quinton; daughter, Dina Shaefer, her husband, George and their children, Sasha and Clell; stepson, Richard Furgerson, his wife, Jill and their children, Jonathan and Jacob, stepdaughter, Deborah Quant and her child, Mychael; stepdaughter, Doris Schatz, and her children, Amber, Nickolas and Tanner. Along with several great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
CRANE, OR
btimesherald.com

Death Notice Candy Vanderford Negus

Our dear friends it is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Candy Vanderford Negus, she was in the ICU at St Luke’s hospital in Boise. She left us July 18, 2022 at 5:45 a.m. She will be sorely missed by all...
BOISE, ID
btimesherald.com

Graveside Service Sharon Kay Ruff Lawson Hofstetter

Sharon Ruff Lawson Hofstetter was born July 30, 1951 in Burns, and passed away Sept. 27, 2021 in Boise. A graveside memorial will be held for Sharon on Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m. at the Burns Cemetery.
BURNS, OR

