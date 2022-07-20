ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

BLM proposes overnight fee increases at Burns District campgrounds

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA summer evening at Fish Lake on Steens Mountain. Overnight camping fees are proposed to increase at this site and several others across BLM’s Burns District in 2023. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comments on a proposal to increase overnight fees at several campgrounds within the Burns...

After more than a decade, a sawmill in East Oregon reopens

Earlier this month, the Prairie Wood Products sawmill in Grant County officially reopened. The sawmill in Prairie City initially closed in 2008 during the financial crisis and temporarily reopened in 2009 before shutting down again later that year. The mill has hired 25 people and is looking to hire up to 25 more. Jodi Westbrooks is the president of Prairie Wood Products and Kyle Westbrooks is the business development manager for the same company. We’ll hear from them on why they chose to open the mill after years of closing, and how they’re handling inflation and other challenges.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
Specialized truck helps break down employment barriers

From L-R: Marty Norton hugs his wife, Zina, while shaking the hand of James Kimsey, owner of Oregon Mobility Solutions, which outfitted a specialized truck for Norton. Norton poses with his new truck, which gives him the ability to commute to his job at the Round Barn Visitor Center and do the needed ranch work. The Dodge Ram’s canopy was specially designed to open sideways to allow Norton’s wheelchair to be lifted into the truck.
BURNS, OR
American Pickers seeking treasures in Eastern Oregon

GRANT COUNTY – According to a release passed along by Grant County Chamber of Commerce Manager Tammy Bremner, the American Pickers plan to film episodes of their TV series throughout Oregon this October. Find the official release below:. (Press Release from Ceneflix USA) The American Pickers are excited to...
GRANT COUNTY, OR
Victor W. Welch 1972 – 2022

Victor W. Welch was born Jan. 23, 1972 and passed away June, 28, 2022. Victor lived out his younger years in the Mid-West, then later became a resident of Fairfield, Calif. before moving to Crane. He became very acquainted with the people around Burns while maintaining our relationship with many visits here in California as well. Victor had a passion for military vehicles and anything to do with US history around war times.
BURNS, OR
Eugene “Gene” Davis 1939 – 2022

Eugene “Gene” Davis, 82, passed away on July 13, 2022 at his hom. Gene was born on Aug. 6, 1939 in Preston Idaho to Rod and Anna Mae Davis. Most of Gene’s childhood was spent growing up in Izee where he attended grade school in Seneca until moving to Fruitland, Idaho. He graduated from Fruitland High School in 1958.
BURNS, OR
David Arth Austin Bullock 1938 – 2022

David Arth Austin Bullock was born Aug. 14, 1938 in Hardy, Ark. He. passed away at his home in Crane on July 8, 2022 with his wife, Phyllis by his side. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Pierce)Bullock; son, Jurgen Bullock, his wife, Michelle and their children, Ryan and Tiffini; son, Donald Bullock, his wife, Cindy and their children, Mandi and Alisha; daughter, Elfriede Harig, her husband, Don and their children, David and Sara; daughter, Rosie Bullock and her children, Hiedi and Quinton; daughter, Dina Shaefer, her husband, George and their children, Sasha and Clell; stepson, Richard Furgerson, his wife, Jill and their children, Jonathan and Jacob, stepdaughter, Deborah Quant and her child, Mychael; stepdaughter, Doris Schatz, and her children, Amber, Nickolas and Tanner. Along with several great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
CRANE, OR

