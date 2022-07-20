ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Never-ending GOP primaries mark new Republican normal: The Note

By Rick Klein
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6UNZ_0gm0P1rl00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Republicans in Maryland wake up Wednesday morning knowing their nominee for governor is state Del. Dan Cox – a Trump-backed election-denier who defeated the candidate backed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

But even that kind of certainty is something of a rarity this primary season. It’s notable especially because Democrats won’t know who won their primary in Maryland until at least Thursday, when mail-in ballots start getting counted.

Primaries that don’t really end are becoming the norm inside the GOP this year. In part as an outgrowth of the mistruths spread by former President Donald Trump, Republican candidates are trafficking in conspiracy theories and unfounded allegations in refusing to concede defeat to fellow Republicans – and, in some cases, are casting doubt on voting that hasn’t even taken place yet.

In Nevada, the runner-up in last month's gubernatorial primary has filed a lawsuit alleging "mathematical certainty" that he in fact won, even though a recount his campaign requested confirmed a 28,000-vote loss.

In Colorado, losing GOP candidates for both Senate and secretary of state are pursuing recounts after losing their races by 9% and nearly 15% respectively. The losing candidate for the latter race -- a job that includes overseeing elections -- claims she has "reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred in the June 2022 primary."

In Arizona, ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, Trump's endorsed candidate for governor recently alleged that her opponent "might be trying to set the stage for another steal." His favored candidate for secretary of state was heard on tape at a fundraiser saying, "Ain't gonna be no concession from this guy."

The Arizona Republican Party on Sunday claimed it was "receiving reports that ballots have been destroyed or stolen from mailboxes" -- an assertion a local election official dismissed.

Trump’s future pull in the GOP is in doubt in Arizona, Maryland and a range of other states. But election-denying is one big aspect of Trumpism that remains a part of what Republicans need to account for.

The RUNDOWN with Alisa Wiersema

Against the backdrop of oppressive global heat waves, President Joe Biden is slated Wednesday to travel to Somerset, Massachusetts, where he will deliver remarks on the climate crisis as temperatures reach the mid-90s across the state.

According to the White House, the trip is supposed to spotlight a future manufacturing plant at the site of what used to be a former coal-fired power plant but will now produce transmission cables for Massachusetts’ offshore wind industry.

Headlines about a potential climate emergency declaration appear to be overshadowing the event, however.

Although White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that Biden was expected to announce "additional climate actions" during the trip, she did not indicate any specifics about those actions while also tempering any heightened expectations.

"He's not just going to stop with the actions of tomorrow, but I would not plan an announcement this week on a national climate emergency. Again, everything is on the table. It's just not going to be this week on that decision," Jean-Pierre said.

It remains unclear what a national climate emergency declaration would entail. Declarations have been used in the past to help shore-up funding for a particular policy objective.

On Capitol Hill, some Republicans are already preparing their lines of attack against any declaration, despite the White House's public hedging. On Tuesday, Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, said he would try to stop an emergency declaration and would "absolutely try to undo it" if the president moves forward, ABC News' Allison Pecorin reports.

The fallout also comes days after West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin killed his party’s efforts to put forth sweeping climate legislation in the next reconciliation package. On the heels of that move, ABC News’ Trish Turner reports that Manchin uncharacteristically didn’t attend a Democratic caucus lunch this week, during which lawmakers are known to strategize and discuss messaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ur7w1_0gm0P1rl00
President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with journalists in the Oval Office at the White House, July 12, 2022. Chris Kleponis/Pool via Getty Images

The TIP with Hannah Demissie

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the state's congressional map, ruling that the districts were gerrymandered and setting off a third round of drawing new seats.

In a four-to-three decision, the court has ordered Ohio lawmakers to devise a new map in the next 30 days for the 2024 elections. If they fail to do so, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will have 30 days to adopt a new congressional map of their own.

The court said the latest rejected map "unduly favored the Republican Party and disfavored the Democratic Party." The map created 10 safe Republican seats and five Democratic seats.

The court ruling comes after months of redistricting litigation in a historic swing state.

Even though the current congressional map has been struck down, it will still be used in this year's midterm election since candidates have already been decided based on the districts it drew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzBio_0gm0P1rl00
Murals chronicling Ohio history and finished artwork line the ceiling and walls of the courtroom in the Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, Feb 16, 2004. Terry Gilliam/AP, FILE

ONE MORE THING

Senate Democrats' campaign arm outraised its Republican counterpart in the second quarter of 2022 amid a fierce battle for control of the upper chamber, which is currently split 50-50. In numbers shared first with ABC News, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said Tuesday it drew $33.5 million in donations from April to June, of which $12.5 million was raised in June alone -- with a surge after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. https://abcn.ws/3B20JKd

NUMBER OF THE DAY, powered by FiveThirtyEight

86. That's the number of dissents in criminal procedure cases that Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas have written since Alito's first full term in 2006. FiveThirtyEight's Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and FiveThirtyEight contributor Laura Bronner analyzed all of the dissents Alito and Thomas have authored over the years to get a better sense of what type of issues these two justices might prioritize next, given there is now a conservative majority on the court that seems more amenable to their style of jurisprudence. Read more from Amelia on Laura on what types of cases Thomas and Alito might be most interested in tackling, in addition to criminal procedure.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. "Start Here" begins Wednesday morning with the heat wave in the U.S. as parts of the country battle triple-digit temperatures. ABC's Trevor Ault leads us off from Fort Worth, Texas. Then, ABC's Rick Klein takes a look at the Democratic PACs trying to steer Republican voters to specific candidates. And, economist Rakhi Mabud explains why not everyone is taking a hit from inflation. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • President Biden travels to Massachusetts, where he’ll make remarks at the future site of a manufacturing plant located at the site of a former coal-fired power plant that will produce transmission cables for Massachusetts’ offshore wind industry, according to the White House. While there, he’ll announce new climate-related actions. He’ll speak at 2:45 p.m. ET.
  • • The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing at 10 a.m. ET to examine the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting.
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence gives remarks on "the post-Roe world" in Florence, South Carolina, at 7 p.m. ET.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back Thursday for the latest.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Mike Pence gets a standing ovation from Republican House members for counting the electoral college votes on January 6 and push former VP to run for President

Mike Pence's defiance of Donald Trump on January 6 earned him a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers at a meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas apparently praised Pence for continuing to count Electoral College votes to certify President Joe Biden's victory last year even after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in a bid to stop the process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Trump-backed Maryland gubernatorial candidate wins state's primary: State's Dems are so confident they'll beat him they ran ads backing him over moderate candidate backed by GOP Governor Larry Hogan

Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox´s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Dems smile through gritted teeth

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. I’ll be live today with my POLITICO colleagues on a Women Rule “Ask Me Anything” forum about the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The next big election is 10 days away. That’s when...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Reuters

Right-wing U.S. sheriffs vow to probe 2020 voter-fraud claims

July 20 (Reuters) - A coalition of rightwing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik digs at colleague Liz Cheney in touting fundraising haul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus. Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

House Republicans' official Twitter account attacks January 6 witness that currently works for House Republicans

But the witness, Sarah Matthews, still works for Republicans in Congress.The GOP's Twitter account later deleted the attack on Matthews, which called her a "liar." The House Republicans' official Twitter account on Thursday attacked a staffer who currently works for a House Republican as she testified before the House January 6 committee. The tweet was later deleted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Arizona Republican Party#Senate Democrats#Local Election#Election State#Gop
The Associated Press

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, said Friday he wasn’t immediately alarmed when a stranger joined him onstage during a campaign rally because the man wore a hat indicating that, like Zeldin, he’d served in the military. Then Zeldin noticed the man was clutching a pointed weapon, headed straight toward the congressman’s neck. “You’re done,” the man said. At that moment, Zeldin said, “regardless of whatever’s on your hat, this was not a normal situation and there needed to be action taken,” recounting the Thursday evening attack in western New York.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 32

In this issue: Maryland’s gubernatorial primary TBD and Sanders endorses Barnes for Senate in Wisconsin. Note: We’re taking a break from The Heart of the Primaries next week—we’ll see you again on Aug. 4 with takeaways from that week’s primaries and more!. Maryland gubernatorial primary...
WISCONSIN STATE
Los Angeles Times

Liz Cheney is ‘riding for the brand’ in D.C. But back in Wyoming, the brand may be Trump

CASPER, Wyo. — Before she voted to impeach President Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney could depend on votes from Jon Nicolaysen. His family is ingrained into the DNA of Wyoming. P.C. Nicolaysen arrived around 1880, when the land was still a territory. He founded Cole Creek Sheep Co. in 1906 and passed it down to his son, who passed it down to Jon, who years ago told his father he was thinking of taking a job at Merrill Lynch in New York.
WYOMING STATE
ABC News

ABC News

752K+
Followers
166K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy