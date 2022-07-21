ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump's funeral held in NYC

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRNHB_0gm0I4C300

The funeral for the late Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump, was held on Wednesday at New York City's St. Vincent Ferrer Church.

Ivana Trump died Thursday after suffering injuries sustained from a fall in her Upper East Side home, New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. She was 73.

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, died from fall: Medical examiner

She was married to the ex-president from 1977 to 1992, and they had three children together: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pn8Bv_0gm0I4C300
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images - PHOTO: The casket of Ivana Trump is brought out of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after her funeral in New York July 20, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jp0j6_0gm0I4C300
Grant Lamos Iv/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester, in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2015

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement at the time of her passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPfGN_0gm0I4C300
Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Ivanka Trump kisses one her sons as they arrive to observe the coffin with the remains of Ivana Trump, first wife of former US President Donald Trump, as it enters St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York, July 20, 2022.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, former President Trump called her a "wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

He attended the funeral service, alongside former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3eIV_0gm0I4C300
Julia Nikhinson/AP - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump, far left, and Melania Trump stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church with family members Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, after the funeral for Ivana Trump in New York, July 20, 2022.

Ivana Trump was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs in her apartment, police sources said. Her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner.

Known for her glamour, Ivana Trump created her own clothing line and helped design the interior for the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower. She was also a bestselling author and worked for her former husband's business empire as a senior executive, where she served as the CEO of Trump's Castle, a hotel-casino in Atlantic City.

Instead of flowers, her family is asking people to donate to the Florida nonprofit Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the organization said on its website .

Comments / 17

Carolee Lewis
4d ago

Incredible woman indeed! Rest in Peace Ivana your Reward is waiting for you in Heaven!

Reply(5)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Health Digest

Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Salon

Fox host thinks Biden is being secretly drugged

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo had United States Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Florida) as a guest on her show on Sunday and their discussion quickly unraveled into a rapid-fire validation of conspiracy theories that Bartiromo made up on the spot about President Joe Biden. Bartiromo...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ivana Trump's Children Ivanka, Donald Jr., & Eric Mourn Their 'Beloved Mother' in Warm Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on July 14. Her cause of death has not been revealed. In the 1980s and early 1990s, she loomed larger than life over the New York City social scene as the duo was a major power couple at the time. Donald and Ivanka Trump had three children together, Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38, and they were the ones who confirmed the news of her passing in a statement. The Trump family message began, “It is with deep sadness that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Barron Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Trump Family#St Vincent Ferrer Church#Roman Catholic Church
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and Trump shared the news of her death on his social media platform Truth Social later that day, writing: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC News

ABC News

754K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy