A federal jury has convicted a Randolph man for scheming to defraud public health benefits plans by ordering medically unnecessary compound prescriptions. Matthew Puccio, 40, will face up to 10 years in prison and fines of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from his crime, when sentenced this fall, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO