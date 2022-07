It was not pretty. For those who stayed up well past their bedtime in the UK to watch Everton play their second and final friendly of their United States tour, they will be asking themselves why they bothered. Indeed, the toothless Toffees showed exactly why they were in relegation trouble for a big part of last season, and to make things worse, they go into the new season with a weaker squad than last season if that was even possible.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO