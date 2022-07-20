ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri Set For Another Loan Spell With Italy Or Spain The Destination

By Alex Wallace
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set for another loan spell next season following a frustrating loan spell at Deportivo Alaves last season in which the player was left unhappy. Pellistri is a talented young winger with some potential to become a first team player in the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Facundo Pellistri
Yardbarker

Manager Erik ten Hag 'cannot wait' for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

On June 11, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag somewhat defiantly declared that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" despite his absence from preseason activities. That absence was linked with an unspecified "family issue" amid rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer to sign for a team that will play in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Sweden vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

A place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals against hosts England awaits the winners of Friday evening’s quarter-final between Sweden and Belgium at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 8pm BST).One of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden stuttered slightly at the start of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before scraping a 2-1 victory over Switzerland but they hit their straps with a 5-0 triumph over Portugal that ensured they topped Group C.LIVE! Follow all the action from Sweden vs Belgium with our blogThey’ll be favourites to advance past Belgium - who began with a 1-1 draw...
SOCCER
The Guardian

England expects: key questions and lessons before Euro 2022 semi-final

We assess four big issues, including the conundrums facing Sarina Wiegman when selecting a left-back and centre-forward. When Ella Toone’s equaliser hit the net on Wednesday night, the midfielder Jill Scott hugged her England teammate Rachel Daly, who had slumped on to the bench two minutes earlier. It was a brief moment of comfort, with the arms saying: ‘It’s all OK.’ Daly had struggled in England’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Spain. The half-time introduction of Real Madrid’s Athenea del Castillo caused the makeshift left-back all sorts of problems and the 21-year-old forward made light work of Daly’s misjudged challenge before delivering for Esther González to fire Spain in front. No player will have a perfect game every time, but with Spain a higher level of opposition England’s weaknesses were exposed. Sarina Wiegman has shown she likes to stick with an established XI. Daly, meanwhile, is not likely to slump into the shadows after a poor match but, equally, she is not a natural left-back. Daly plays as a No 9 for Houston Dash and has deputised for Lucy Bronze at right-back for England in recent years. She is versatile, perhaps the most versatile player in the squad, but the further England progress the greater the test of just how well she has adjusted to the position. Wiegman has options, with Demi Stokes a strong defensive left-back and Alex Greenwood, only recently converted to a centre-back, offering something different when it comes to set pieces.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Team Player#First Team#Deportivo Alaves#Uruguayan#Espn Uruguay
BBC

Watch: Euro 2022 - Sweden to play England in semi-finals

That's the end of this live text now. Thanks for joining us tonight. Read the match report from Leigh here. See the highlights here... Video caption: Highlights: Sweden claim injury-time victory against Belgium for semi-final placeHighlights: Sweden claim injury-time victory against Belgium for semi-final place. Come back tomorrow for the...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Dybala's signing steps up the ambitions for Mourinho's Roma

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Conference League champion Roma are stepping up their ambitions with the signing of former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Three weeks after his contract expired at Juventus, the 28-year-old Argentina international agreed to a three-year deal at Roma, the capital club announced Wednesday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy