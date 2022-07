Phi Kappa Sigma joined CU Boulder IFC in the spring 2022 and was founded at the University of Pennsylvania in 1850. As a new fraternity at CU Boulder, we look forward to making our brotherhood larger and welcoming new classes every year. We have a strong brotherhood despite being so new to campus, and we encourage strong academics, philanthropy, social connection, and social presence within the community. Every single one of the brothers of phi kappa sigma will make you feel right at home and we always have something on the agenda to look forward to.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO