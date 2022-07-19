ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Firefighters Stop I-5 MP 37 Fire at Less Than an Acre

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL POINT, Ore. (July 19, 2022) – Firefighters are mopping up the I5 MP 37 Fire, located on the southbound side of Interstate 5 between Central Point and Gold Hill. It was stopped at three-quarters of an acre in size on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after it was reported....

