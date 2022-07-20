A look into some of Mount Pleasant’s oldest go-to restaurants

Summer is the season of beach trips and fresh seafood, and some of our favorite beach restaurants know exactly how to tap into the seasonal selection. Local oysters and fish, sourced scallops and mussels and delicious finger foods and sandwiches are just some of the items that top our list of beach eats from Isle of Palms to Folly Beach. Whether you’re looking for classy beachside dining before an evening walk along the shore or a quick place to grab a bite to eat and a frozen drink on your way to or from the beach, we’ve got you covered.

