FIFA

Euro 2022: What to expect from the quarter-finals

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixteen teams are down to eight as the Women's Euro 2022 enters the knockout stages. England became the first team to qualify for the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after a perfect group stage in which they scored 14 goals in three games. The Lionesses won all of their games, scored...

ESPN

Germany find a way as unlucky Austria's Euro run ends with the sound of woodwork

LONDON -- For those who had followed Austria and Germany through the group stage at Euro 2022, there was, on paper, only one way for this quarterfinal to go. Ahead of the game at Brentford Community Stadium, analysts agreed about how the two teams would line up and how Germany would dominate the ball, leaving Austria to hold a firm defensive shape and try and hit on the break.
SOCCER
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
The Guardian

England expects: key questions and lessons before Euro 2022 semi-final

We assess four big issues, including the conundrums facing Sarina Wiegman when selecting a left-back and centre-forward. When Ella Toone’s equaliser hit the net on Wednesday night, the midfielder Jill Scott hugged her England teammate Rachel Daly, who had slumped on to the bench two minutes earlier. It was a brief moment of comfort, with the arms saying: ‘It’s all OK.’ Daly had struggled in England’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Spain. The half-time introduction of Real Madrid’s Athenea del Castillo caused the makeshift left-back all sorts of problems and the 21-year-old forward made light work of Daly’s misjudged challenge before delivering for Esther González to fire Spain in front. No player will have a perfect game every time, but with Spain a higher level of opposition England’s weaknesses were exposed. Sarina Wiegman has shown she likes to stick with an established XI. Daly, meanwhile, is not likely to slump into the shadows after a poor match but, equally, she is not a natural left-back. Daly plays as a No 9 for Houston Dash and has deputised for Lucy Bronze at right-back for England in recent years. She is versatile, perhaps the most versatile player in the squad, but the further England progress the greater the test of just how well she has adjusted to the position. Wiegman has options, with Demi Stokes a strong defensive left-back and Alex Greenwood, only recently converted to a centre-back, offering something different when it comes to set pieces.
SPORTS
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Result and reaction as Sweden dramatically set up semi-final against England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium and set up a Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.Follow all the reaction from the Euro 2022 quarter-final as Sweden join England and Germany in the next round:
SOCCER
BBC

Watch: Euro 2022 - Sweden to play England in semi-finals

That's the end of this live text now. Thanks for joining us tonight. Read the match report from Leigh here. See the highlights here... Video caption: Highlights: Sweden claim injury-time victory against Belgium for semi-final placeHighlights: Sweden claim injury-time victory against Belgium for semi-final place. Come back tomorrow for the...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: England semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

England's Women's Euro 2022 semi-final is to be shown on a big screen in Trafalgar Square, it has been announced. The Lionesses will take on either Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, after edging past Spain in the quarter-finals. Up to 5,000 fans will be...
SOCCER
BBC

