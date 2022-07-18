ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Series of Good Mysteries: 5 Great Mystery Series to Dive Into

Cover picture for the articleThe thrill of a mystery novel is the mind-stimulating and curiosity piquing plot that keeps you at the edge of your seat. By focusing on figuring out whodunit, readers get the perfect mental workout by analyzing the psychological makeup of the characters and what drives them, then using it to figure...

Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 1 Blooper Reel Features All the Paranormal On-Set Humor

As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

12 True Crime Documentaries And Series Streaming On Discovery+

Ever since Discovery+ launched in January 2020, the streaming service has become the go-to place to watch for fans of Discovery, HGTV, TLC, ID, and other channels specializing in reality shows and docuseries. There are plenty of home remodeling programs, wildlife series, and everything else under the Discovery umbrella available on the platform, and the streamer’s true crime section is one of its most impressive. With documentaries, docuseries, and specials about the mysterious deaths of JonBenét Ramsey and Brittany Murphy, as well as vicious murders like the ones carried out by Chris Watts, there’s a lot to take in.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Every season of American Horror Story, ranked

In EW's 2016 profile of Ryan Murphy, co-creator of American Horror Story, its spin-off American Crime Story, and yes, even Glee, our writer observed that "Murphy's shows are often just like him: flashy, dramatic, emotional, darkly funny, and occasionally polarizing… but, more than any other current showrunner, Murphy's work has truly transformed the TV landscape."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Dark Winds’ Finale, Dr. Pol’s 200th Milestone, History of the Colosseum, ‘Blood & Treasure’

AMC’s mystery series Dark Winds reaches a tense conclusion. The Incredible Dr. Pol celebrates its 200th episode of animal care with a two-hour retrospective. The History Channel brings Rome’s Colosseum back to life in an eight-part docuseries. After three years, the action-adventure romp Blood & Treasure returns, moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season.
ANIMALS
Deadline

Disney Developing New Musical Comedy ‘Penelope’ With Robert Sudduth Writing Script

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is developing a new musical comedy, Penelope, a unique twist on the classic fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. Robert Sudduth writing the script, and Will Gluck is producing through his Olive Bridge banner. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being loosely based on the classic fairy tale. Sources also add that it is in early development but is being developed for a theatrical release. Original music by singer/songwriter for the film will be written Ingrid Michaelson and Broadway superstar Larry O’Keefe. Sudduth has worked extensively in...
NFL
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Princess' Documentary to Showcase an Immersive Look at Diana Spencer

It’s been almost 25 years since the tragic and unexpected death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the world continues to be gripped by her story. Since that cataclysmic day, the British royal and doting mother of two has had her life examined time and time again by documentary series, films, and dramatized productions, each seeking to tell more of the story behind the woman. Today, HBO has revealed that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Princess’ passing, they’ll be releasing a new documentary project titled The Princess on August 13. The late Princess’ story will be in good hands as Ed Perkins, the Oscar nominated director behind pieces including Black Sheep and Tell Me Who I Am, stood at the helm of its production.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Review: Father-daughter road trip drama ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ feels off-key

A keen student of millennial female filmmakers such as Greta Gerwig and Lena Dunham, actor and filmmaker Hannah Marks similarly imbues her movies with equal dashes of frustration, melancholy and humor; her latest feature, “Don’t Make Me Go,” is no exception to this. Somewhat questionably similar to the thematics of her 2018 debut feature film “After Everything” (a romantic comedy that sees two twentysomethings forging a relationship in the midst of a life-changing illness), Marks’ newest focuses on father Max (John Cho) and Gen Z daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) as they head out on a cross-country road trip following Max’s sudden diagnosis of a likely terminal brain tumor.
MOVIES

