NEW from THE TRACE: Half of Americans think a civil war may be looming. That was one of the eye-opening findings of a new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, which also found that nearly one in five people expressed confidence they would soon acquire a gun in a situation where political violence is justified. Another one in five endorsed political violence as a means to achieve an important political objective. “This is a very strong methodological study that backs up what we are seeing in a lot of other data,” said Dr. Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who specializes in democracy and security. “America is at risk of experiencing major political violence.” Will Vant Sant has more on the findings here — an article we published in partnership with Slate.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO