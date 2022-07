To protect bees and songbirds, California’s pesticide regulator is proposing new laws that would severely restrict the use of commonly used insecticides. Aphids and other plant-damaging pests are targeted using neonicotinoids, a family of pesticides. The proposed restrictions would be some of the most comprehensive in the country. Bees, birds, and other animals are harmed by the very toxic insecticides.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO