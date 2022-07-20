ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

Police: 21-year-old male found dead at Uniondale Avenue Park

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old male was found dead Tuesday night at Uniondale Avenue Park, police say.

Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearl Jacobs, president of Nostrand Garden Civic Association, says she believes camera technology would help lower the crime rates. She says she's been pushing for cameras for five years as a community activist.

“People that are law-abiding citizens and are doing the right thing every day, they embrace camera technology,” Jacobs says. “We do not want to invade people's privacy, we just want to keep our community safe.”

Jacobs also praised the work of local police for their efforts in keeping the community safe but says crime needs to be addressed at a higher level.

“In my opinion, Nassau County Police Department is the finest in the nation, but still, it has to be a concerted effort between our elected officials, our community and our police,” she says.

Nassau police have not yet released the victim's identity or any details about what led to the shooting. They have not said whether or not they are searching for a suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).

