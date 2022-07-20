ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘This is disgusting’: Joe Rogan faces huge criticism over ‘shoot the homeless’ podcast comment

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Joe Rogan has been criticised over his comments about homelessness in Los Angeles during a recent episode of his controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Speaking to guest and fellow comedian Tom Segura during the episode, which aired last Thursday (14 July), Rogan appeared to joke about “shooting the homeless people” in Los Angeles in relation to the Californian city’s burgeoning homelessness crisis.

It is estimated that Los Angeles has more than 66,000 unhoused persons as of May 2022. In her resignation from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (Lahsa), former executive director Heidi Marsten said the crisis was a “monster of our own making”.

While smoking cigars, Rogan and Segura touched upon the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles in an interaction that has been labelled “sickening” and “disgusting” by fans online.

In the clip of their exchange, which is going viral on Twitter, Rogan began by talking about how homeless people’s possessions were strewn about Los Angeles.

Segura responded: “When you see stuff like that on the streets, at least in Los Angeles or California, that’s protected property. Like by law. That’s that’s person’s property by law.”

“Oh, a homeless person’s property is protected?” Rogan fired back, before Segura replied: “Absolutely. If you were to try to move that or take that_”

“You’d get arrested. Hilarious,” Rogan said, completing Segura’s sentence, before adding, “But they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people.”

“I like your ideas,” Segura reacted to Rogan’s remark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xp1mm_0glzxLYr00
(Twitter)

Twitter users have decried Rogan’s statements which, many believe, could spur crimes against the homeless.

One person wrote: “Joe Rogan‘s one trick to resolve the homeless problem: Shoot them. Way to endorse crimes against humanity.”

Another said: “After hearing Joe Rogan and Tom Segura joking about shooting homeless people, I hope with every fiber in my being that those words come back to bite them in the worst way.”

One social media user prefaced his comments by saying they “don’t have a high opinion of Joe Rogan, I admit that” but his comments about the homeless were “disgusting.”

“‘You won’t get arrested if you shoot someone! So go shoot thehomeless people’,” they paraphrased Rogan’s comments, adding, “He is advocating for the murder of people who have nothing and are at their lowest point,” the fan tweet continued.

Los Angeles’ unhoused advocates have also condemned Rogan’s statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sufgC_0glzxLYr00
Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast has been criticised for spreading misinformation, especially over the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines ((L-R) Getty, iStock)

In a statement to Variety, unhoused advocate and We The Unhoused podcast creator Theo Henderson called Rogan’s comments “repulsive”.

He added: “It’s infuriating because it’s not only out of touch, but the reality is that unhoused people are targeted by housed people. To advocate trying to shoot at unhoused people or just giving these dog whistles to people that do not see unhoused people as human beings — I can’t believe you’d advocate for it.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Rogan for comment.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Joe Rogan calls out Jordan Peterson after dead-naming Elliot Page

Joe Rogan shared his opinion on Jordan Peterson'sTwitter ban following his dead-naming of actor Elliot Page - and it wasn't positive. On Tuesday's (19 July) edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host sat down with the actor Zachary Levi to talk about his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Primetimer

Chuck Norris' Grandson Eliminated From Claim to Fame for Cheating

Chuck Norris is going to need a word with his grandson, Maxwell Norris. During the series premiere of Claim to Fame, in which contestants must guess the famous relatives of their roommates for a chance to win $100,000, Maxwell was caught cheating, and as a result, he was swiftly eliminated by hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Segura
Person
Joe Rogan
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Disgusting#Californian
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy