The art showing “Mixed Reflections,”

Saturday night on the Bandstand, Eastern Heights will be performing a mix of country, rock and roll, R and B and original music. The band features Rob Blackburn, Tyler Stephans, Tyler Landry, and Grant Moody Their journey began when Blackburn, who performs at Grand Country, and Moody, who performs in the “Pierce Arrow” show, were both members of the Brett’s show. “One day Rob came in and he was…
Some folks go to the fair for the carnival rides, some to look over the livestock, and some just to visit with friends and neighbors. But, everyone goes to the Cherokee County Fair for one thing. The Food. There is something extra special about the food served at the fair. The First Christian Church’s Corn Dogs, the Girl Scouts Slaw Burgers, the Lions Club’s Cook Shack cheeseburgers and…
The 4-H and Open Swine show will kick off the judging Wednesday of Fair Week, the pigs being first in the arena might coincide because pork was the most popular meat found on the pioneer farm table. Meat, not bread was the staff of life for Frontier farmers. Cherokee County farmers who didn’t yet have much livestock lived largely on deer, turkey, grouse, pigeon, squirrel and other wild meats…
On August 3, 1866, Governor of Kansas, S. J. Crawford, issued a proclamation declaring the organization of Cherokee County, in southeast Kansas. Twenty-nine years later, in May of 1895, the Daily Advocate of Columbus, a newspaper published by McNay and Lea, originated and promoted the idea of a reunion, inviting the participation of the county’s original old settlers. An old settler had to be a…
First place winners in the first Freedom Fest cornhole tournament were Dane Crismas and Donnie Rhodes. Winners received a cash prize for their game playing skills. Courtesy photo. Several teams entered the first Freedom Fest cornhole tournament held Saturday, July 9. Winners of the tournament received a cash prize. Team members on the second place team were Robert Reed and Hunter Deckard…
Celia G. Good, 91, of Columbus, died July 19, 2022, at Medicalodges in Columbus. Born August 15, 1930, in Nashville, Mo., Celia was the daughter of Russell Letton and Grace (Taylor) Letton. They preceded her in death. Celia was also preceded in death by husbands; Norman Campbell and Kenneth Good, brother Harvey Letton, two sons; Billy Good and Bobby Good, son-in-law John Torchia, granddaughter…
The 94th edition of the Cherokee County Fair will begin Tuesday at the American Legion Fair Grounds in Columbus. The efforts of the American Legion, Fair Board and County Extension Agents the show will once again go on. The biggest and longest running entertainment event in the county will offer free entrainment, a carnival and of course the projects of the 4-H club members will be exhibited…
John William Wilkerson, 75, of Galena, died at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, in Joplin, Mo. following a long bout with prostate cancer. Born July 4, 1947, in Galena, where he lived the majority of his life, John was the son of Ray and Mary Ellen (Moody) Wilkerson. They preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Wilkerson. John was a…
Douglas “Doug” Patrick Gilmore, 63, of Pittsburg, died unexpectedly July 15, 2022 at Kansas University Medical Center surrounded by family. Born November 9, 1958, at Mt. Carmel Medical Center in Pittsburg, Doug was the son of Thomas and Catherine (Grant) Gilmore. They preceded him in death. He attended St. Mary’s-Colgan School, graduating in 1978. Doug was employed by Pipefitter Union 664 for…
Workers for the BNSF Railroad were doing maintenance work Wednesday afternoon on a signal that hangs out over State Highway 7 about a mile north of Columbus. The workman was working on the arm over as the traffic moved slowly below.
The Columbus 10U All-Stars came up just short in the Kansas Cal Ripken 10U State Tournament, Saturday and Sunday in Frontneac. Columbus lost a heartbreaker semi-final game, 4-5, against Cottonwood Valley and had to settle for third place in the state. Team members are front row: Cam Carter, Jax Sharp, Blaze Bowman, Brogan Hutto, Evan Walters, and Hayden Kellogg. Middle row: Cord Saporito, Boston…
The Columbus Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars were runners-up at the Kansas Cal Ripken State Tournament in Frontenac, Saturday and Sunday. The team battled their way to the championship game before suffering the 0-10 loss to the champion Frontenac Raiders. Team members are front row: Jayden Dohle, Trenton Lacen, Carlson Britt, and Kash Spear. Middle row: Jace Gaither, Easton Long, Izaiah Williams, and…
