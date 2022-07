The conversational commerce market is fairly substantial too, with China’s WeChat reportedly facilitating $250 billion in transactions in 2020 alone. But while shopping from within messaging apps is par for the course in many markets around the world, particularly in Asia and Latin America, it hasn’t quite taken off to the same level in Europe — and this is something that German startup Charles wants to change with a platform that meshes key conversational commerce components with the marketing prowess of newsletters.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO