ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Popeyes to Make History at LSU This Fall

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSBXg_0glzigIR00
Bruce Mikells

The folks who bring you Popeyes Chicken are poised to make history this fall at LSU. Let's start by saying, "if you ain't from around here, this won't make a whole lotta sense". I guess for some folks who have lived here all their lives it might not make sense either. But to coin a phrase from social media IYKYK or if you know, you know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182xCv_0glzigIR00
@n0usrname via Twitter/Photo taken by Whitney Tucker

Popeyes the people who have made fried chicken spicy and delicious and designed for Louisiana tastes has announced plans to open a restaurant on campus at LSU. How big of a deal is this? Well, take a look at what LSU Tweeted yesterday.

Based on the dramatic music, I'd say the Tigers are pumped about on-campus fried chicken and sides prepared in the tradition of Popeyes. It will be the first Popeyes restaurant to be established on the campus of an SEC school.

The Popeyes at LSU will be located inside The 5 residential dining hall. The restaurant will offer counter service and dine-in options too. Heck, they'll even have a "walk up" window.

Perhaps the most unique feature about the on-campus Popeyes is how students will be able to pay for the meals, snacks, sodas, fries, and mashed potatoes, sorry I got lost in a fried chicken fantasy. Oh yeah, we were talking about how to pay. LSU students can use cash, credit, debit, TigerCash, and Paw Points which means Popeyes can be purchased as part of a student's meal plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efpdz_0glzigIR00
Paul Kieu, paulkieu.com

Officials at LSU in the Auxillary Services Department say Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by LSU students for years. The addition of Popeyes was made possible by a partnership with LSU and Chartwells Higher Education.

Incidentally, the Pennington Biomedical Research Center on the LSU Campus is looking for participants for a study on obesity, not that this has anything to do with the Popeyes announcement, at least for now.

Oh, and let's hope the wide receivers and running backs on the Tigers football team wash their hands really well after dining with Popeyes, We wouldn't want that ball slipping out of their grasp because of, well, you know.

Comments / 0

Related
LSUCountry

LSU Athletics Makes History After MLB Draft

LSU athletics achieved quite the feat after the 2022 MLB Draft, becoming the only school with a first round pick in the 2022 NFL, NBA and MLB drafts. This program has solidified themselves as a top school in each major sport, joining rare company. It all started with gifted cornerback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi. Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Lsu Football#Fat People#Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Lsu This Fall#Lsu Tweeted#Tigers#Sec#Paw Points
BamaCentral

Radio Host Snubs Alabama, Twice, on ESPN's First Take

What's the top Division I football program of all time? That’s debatable. There’s overwhelming evidence to have Alabama or Notre Dame at the top of that list. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo doesn’t see it that way. The sports radio host listed Notre Dame No. 1 and Alabama No. 3 in his list during an episode of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' Son's Jewelry Item Is Going Viral

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who happens to be the son of the legendary Deion Sanders, certainly knows a thing or two about fashion. Sanders has his own fashion line called SS2. He'll be representing his brand this year with an awesome diamond pendant. TMZ Sports is reporting that Sanders'...
JACKSON, NJ
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy