Popeyes to Make History at LSU This Fall

The folks who bring you Popeyes Chicken are poised to make history this fall at LSU. Let's start by saying, "if you ain't from around here, this won't make a whole lotta sense". I guess for some folks who have lived here all their lives it might not make sense either. But to coin a phrase from social media IYKYK or if you know, you know.

Popeyes the people who have made fried chicken spicy and delicious and designed for Louisiana tastes has announced plans to open a restaurant on campus at LSU. How big of a deal is this? Well, take a look at what LSU Tweeted yesterday.

Based on the dramatic music, I'd say the Tigers are pumped about on-campus fried chicken and sides prepared in the tradition of Popeyes. It will be the first Popeyes restaurant to be established on the campus of an SEC school.

The Popeyes at LSU will be located inside The 5 residential dining hall. The restaurant will offer counter service and dine-in options too. Heck, they'll even have a "walk up" window.

Perhaps the most unique feature about the on-campus Popeyes is how students will be able to pay for the meals, snacks, sodas, fries, and mashed potatoes, sorry I got lost in a fried chicken fantasy. Oh yeah, we were talking about how to pay. LSU students can use cash, credit, debit, TigerCash, and Paw Points which means Popeyes can be purchased as part of a student's meal plan.

Officials at LSU in the Auxillary Services Department say Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by LSU students for years. The addition of Popeyes was made possible by a partnership with LSU and Chartwells Higher Education.

Incidentally, the Pennington Biomedical Research Center on the LSU Campus is looking for participants for a study on obesity, not that this has anything to do with the Popeyes announcement, at least for now.

Oh, and let's hope the wide receivers and running backs on the Tigers football team wash their hands really well after dining with Popeyes, We wouldn't want that ball slipping out of their grasp because of, well, you know.