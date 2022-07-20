ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners but Not a Big One

By Bruce Mikells
 2 days ago
Mega Millions lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to some cash prizes from last night's drawing. However, no ticket sold can lay claim to the game's top prize.

All across the fruited plains in offices, bars, farm implement stores, and even churches people were discussing the $530 million dollar prize in last night's (07/19/22) Mega Millions Lottery game. The prize of over half of a billion dollars would certainly be a "life-changer" for whoever happened to match the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.

There's only one problem. That didn't happen last night. No ticket sold for the drawing matched the needed numbers to become an instant millionaire. Here is how the drawing unfolded.

If you couldn't watch, the numbers generated at random for the drawing were:

Since no ticket can lay claim to the game's jackpot, it will now increase by a sizeable amount for the next drawing which is scheduled for 9:59 PM Louisiana time on Friday, July 22. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is $630 million dollars. If you chose the cash option you'd rake in $359.7 million. Oh, and don't forget Uncle Sam will be reaching into your pocket for his share too.

While there was no "BIG" winner, there were sizable prizes won. Mega Millions players in Arizona, California, North Carolina, and New Hampshire can lay claim to a one million dollar prize. Those tickets matched the five white-ball numbers but whiffed on the Mega Ball.

In Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Lottery website, the biggest payout for a ticket sold in the state was $1500.00. There were four tickets sold in Louisiana that matched four of the white-ball numbers and had the Megaplier option invoked. Another 14 tickets sold in the state also matched four but did not opt-in for the Megaplier.

There are nine tickets that were sold in Louisiana that can lay claim to a $600 prize and another 28 that are worth $200 this morning. Those tickets all matched three white-ball numbers and the Megaball. The $600 prize winners opted-in on the Megaplier.

The last time Mega Millions had a jackpot winner was April 15th of this year. There have been 27 drawings since that time. Based on averages, the game is "due" to have a winner very soon. I would not be surprised if the game did not have a jackpot claim on Friday's drawing.

Meanwhile, if you're still on the hunt to change your life with a lottery ticket, tonight's Powerball game will feature a top prize of $101 million, estimated. That drawing takes place at 9:59 pm local time and by rule, ticket sales must cease at least one hour before the drawing occurs.

Good luck and please play responsibly if you do earn some money from your lottery prowess, maybe you'd like to take a little trip or just get away close to home. Here are some places that we've found to be quite interesting.

