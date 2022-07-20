ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Open Annoying Plastic Packages the Easy Way with This TikTok Hack

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtk7W_0glzieWz00
Bruce Mikells

Alas, the Internet has come to my rescue once again, albeit about 50 years late. You know those annoying hard-to-open plastic packs that everything from screwdrivers to make-up comes in? Yeah, the ones that have been "hermetically sealed" so it takes an act of Congress to get open. It turns out, we don't need Congress at all. And we sure don't need them for this either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZNqU_0glzieWz00
Money Talks News via YouTube

All we need is a little help from the magical minds who populate the social media site TikTok every day. Now, we are no strangers to TikTok hacks. We've used them to make our dishes sparkle using aluminium foil. We've used similar hacks to make our oven's door window so clean you can actually see through it.

And, today we are eliminating the need for scissors, and in my case Band-Aids, and that one time a trip to the emergency room all because of the hard plastic shell packages that seem to have been sent down to Earth by some demonic power.

TikTok creator @sidneyraz shared his epiphany on the social media platform and it looked something like this.

I am with you @sidneyraz, that was just too darn easy for all the struggles these darn packages have brought to my life. I am serious, these packages have haunted me every Christmas since I was a child. They've haunted me even more as I struggled to open the packaging with an anxious child waiting to play with what Santa brought.

Now, I have heard of other hacks involving this kind of packaging where you employ the use of a manual can opener. For you right-handed folks, that might work just fine. For me, it only resulted in a lot of frustration and a broken can opener. I don't suggest the can opener method if you are left-handed or enjoy your sanity.

But, now that we know what @sidneyraz has shared we can take that antiquated method of package opening, including the one where you melt the plastic with a lighter and cast them aside. There's a new package opening sheriff in town and he likes to squeeze it until it opens.

Up until this hack I had often wished for the superpower to be able to open these plastic-protected products but now, I don't need a superpower for that, instead, I might go with one of these.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Woman was mind blown after discovering Asda corn flake boxes actually join up to make a picture

Cereal boxes come in all different sizes and patterns, but one woman spotted something curious in a lineup of corn flake boxes during a recent shopping trip. TikToker Francesca (@francescacharityshop) was browsing the aisles when she came across Asda's own brand of Corn Flakes sitting on the shelf with the box image being a picture of a bowl of cornflakes on a wood surface, with the ride side of the bowl slightly cut off.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic#Hacks#The Easy Way#Congress
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
House Digest

Reasons To Stop Using Liquid Dishwasher Detergent Immediately

Searching for the right dishwasher detergent can be intimidating. With shelves upon shelves of different brands and various types of detergents, it could be confusing making the right decision for your dishwashing needs. Of the major detergent choices, they come in liquid, powder, and single-dose solutions. Liquid dishwashing detergents contain...
GeekyGadgets

KTBox self-cleaning cat litter box

If you would like to keep odors at bay around your cat’s litter tray you may be interested in a new design from the engineers at KTBox. It is self-cleaning cat litter box has launched by Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 135 backers with still 19 days remaining.
PETS
BGR.com

Revamp your kitchen with the Dash appliance Amazon sale

In order to have the best kitchen, you need to have the right appliances. There are plenty of options out there, but how do you know if you’re getting the proper appliance and, more importantly, a good deal on it? We are BGR Deals pride ourselves in being able to find top-notch deals on items you want. The Dash appliance sale at Amazon right now caught our eye.
SHOPPING
Real Homes

Allswell 4” Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: a soft pick to defeat motion transfer

Known for its budget-friendly bed-in-a-box mattress, Allswell brings that same dedication to combining quality with affordability in its Allswell 4-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper. This mattress topper features dual-layer construction designed to provide both comfort and support. It’s infused with Copper Gel and features an open cell foam upper to maximize airflow and help keep you cool.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

This Truck Simulator setup is so real you can practically smell the plastic pee bottles

This American Truck Simulator setup is the next best thing to hitting the road with a bacon sandwich and a cab full of empty pee jugs. The number of games that let you vicariously live out your most monotonous dreams is staggering. Our roundup of the best simulation games is brimming with them. Tiktoker ricotrucker (opens in new tab) has taken the simulation game to the next level with his custom cab setup that's a handful of wheels away from being an actual truck.
VIDEO GAMES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy