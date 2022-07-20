Open Annoying Plastic Packages the Easy Way with This TikTok Hack

Bruce Mikells

Alas, the Internet has come to my rescue once again, albeit about 50 years late. You know those annoying hard-to-open plastic packs that everything from screwdrivers to make-up comes in? Yeah, the ones that have been "hermetically sealed" so it takes an act of Congress to get open. It turns out, we don't need Congress at all. And we sure don't need them for this either.

Money Talks News via YouTube

All we need is a little help from the magical minds who populate the social media site TikTok every day. Now, we are no strangers to TikTok hacks. We've used them to make our dishes sparkle using aluminium foil. We've used similar hacks to make our oven's door window so clean you can actually see through it.

And, today we are eliminating the need for scissors, and in my case Band-Aids, and that one time a trip to the emergency room all because of the hard plastic shell packages that seem to have been sent down to Earth by some demonic power.

TikTok creator @sidneyraz shared his epiphany on the social media platform and it looked something like this.

I am with you @sidneyraz, that was just too darn easy for all the struggles these darn packages have brought to my life. I am serious, these packages have haunted me every Christmas since I was a child. They've haunted me even more as I struggled to open the packaging with an anxious child waiting to play with what Santa brought.

Now, I have heard of other hacks involving this kind of packaging where you employ the use of a manual can opener. For you right-handed folks, that might work just fine. For me, it only resulted in a lot of frustration and a broken can opener. I don't suggest the can opener method if you are left-handed or enjoy your sanity.

But, now that we know what @sidneyraz has shared we can take that antiquated method of package opening, including the one where you melt the plastic with a lighter and cast them aside. There's a new package opening sheriff in town and he likes to squeeze it until it opens.

Up until this hack I had often wished for the superpower to be able to open these plastic-protected products but now, I don't need a superpower for that, instead, I might go with one of these.