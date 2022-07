Popular Louisiana Artist “ Isabell Slim “ drops a new hit song titled “Hallelujah“ on all music platforms. “. Isabell Slim has been a lot of noise lately in the rap game Isabell Slim has reached over 400 thousand YouTube views on his own personal YouTube channel. With Over 6,000 YouTube subscribers, own him on. His biggest hit is “ BIG Slim Flow 2, With over 200 thousand views on it. Isabell Slim has been doing this for quite some time now. With little to no help, he makes it happens on his own. Slim has such a decent Social Media following with over 50 Thousand Instagram followers & Over 60 Thousand Facebook followers.

WINNSBORO, LA ・ 25 DAYS AGO