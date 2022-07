One dead in motorcycle crash 00:13

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least one person is dead in an overnight motorcycle crash in Hopewell Township.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Kane Road near Laird Drive.

Police were on the scene for about an hour following the crash.

We've reached out to police for further details and are awaiting a response.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details