The 2022 New York Yankees could not possibly be getting less production from Joey Gallo. There was a time when the criticisms of Gallo were slightly heightened and exaggerated by recency bias. That time is not now; Gallo is mired in a never-ending stretch of timid hacks and desperate refreshes of Travelocity to see just how far out of New York he can get.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO