Ten Most Wanted Auburn recruiting targets

Going out on a budget or just looking for a good deal? Keep reading for our guide to cheap drink specials available this summer in Auburn. Want to get the most bang for your buck? Check out La Morenita, offering $1.99 small margaritas every day during happy hour 2-6PM. Plus, they have daily specials such as $3.50 Texas margaritas on Wednesdays and $2 beer on Thursdays. La Morenita has all kinds of deals on food and drinks every day of the week.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO