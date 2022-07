Naomi Osaka and longtime coach Wim Fissette officially split on Wednesday. Fissette, who first started working with Osaka in 2019, made the announcement on Instagram. "It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," he wrote. "She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO