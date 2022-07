July 14th was a very special day at Wild Kid Acres in Edgewater. They broke ground for their community barn and arena. A year ago, I learned about Wild Kid Acres and visited the property. I wrote an article, Welcome to Wild Kid Acres! A Community Farm in Edgewater to introduce our Macaroni KID Annapolis readers to Wild Kid Acres. I have been an avid supporter of the farm and the giving family who owns it ever since.

