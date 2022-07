International art gallery group Pace Gallery is shuttering its Palo Alto location. A newsletter from the gallery, sent out on Tuesday, July 19, indicated that its latest exhibition, "Brice Guilbert: Fournez," will be the final show at the downtown Palo Alto space, located at 229 Hamilton Ave. The new show, a solo exhibition of paintings by Brice Guilbert, will open on Thursday, July 21, and is set to close Sept. 2.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO