Moreno Valley, CA

Woman held on $1 million bail after allegedly dressing as nurse to steal baby

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
 2 days ago

A woman is being held on $1 million bail after allegedly dressing as a nurse and gaining access to a maternity ward at a hospital in an attempt to steal a baby.

The incident occurred on July 14, when Moreno Valley Sheriff's deputies in California were notified by hospital staff at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center of an alleged "individual impersonating a nurse on campus," said the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in a press release.

MORE: Woman killed after being dragged 100 feet by car in hospital parking deck accident

Authorities said that the suspect -- later named as 23-year-old Jesenea Miron from Moreno Valley, California -- had allegedly entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and was able to gain access to the medical unit where all of the newborn babies were being looked after.

"The female entered a patient's hospital room and identified herself as a nurse," said the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. "While inside the patient's room, she attempted to take their newborn infant."

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department - PHOTO: On July 14, 2022, Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies assigned to Riverside University Health System - Medical Center in California were notified of an individual, 23-year-old Jesenea Miron, was allegedly impersonating a nurse on campus.

It is unclear what security measures were in place at the hospital and how Miron was able to gain access to the maternity ward.

Miron was eventually confronted by hospital staff who immediately notified security of the breach and alleged attempted kidnapping, authorities say.

"The female fled the location before she was able to be apprehended by hospital security or law enforcement," said the Riverside County Sheriff"s Department. "Investigators served a search warrant at the 11000 block of Weber Street in the city of Moreno Valley, where Miron was located and arrested. Additional items of evidentiary value were also located inside the residence."

MORE: 2-year-old killed, 4 family members in critical condition after wrong-way driver slams into their car on freeway

Authorities said that Miron was subsequently booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for kidnapping charges and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

Anybody with further information regarding this case is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

BX
2d ago

The fact that she not only gained access but then eluded capture at the scene speaks volumes about the “Security” protocols in place. Wtf

melanie
2d ago

She might of had help to get in at our hospital u have to be let in thru locked doors or have key card she wasn’t working alone and someone that young doesn’t want a baby she was probably stealing it for some one else.

NickNick
2d ago

This world has gone crazy…unaccompanied minors coming across our border, folks fighting to use abortion as birth control…freak trying steal a baby that someone actually wants!

KESQ News Channel 3

Two teens accused of trying to rob cannabis delivery driver in Desert Hot Springs

Two teens were behind bars today for allegedly trying to rob a cannabis delivery driver at gunpoint in Desert Hot Springs. The suspects, aged 15 and 16, were arrested Tuesday and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. One of them was also booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, Desert Hot Springs police Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier told City News Service.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

Man convicted of torturing and beating girlfriend in Santa Ana

A 45-year-old man was convicted of beating, suffocating with a pillow and burning his girlfriend with cigarettes over a three-day period in Santa Ana as he prevented her from leaving, according to court records obtained Tuesday. Gavin John Duffy was convicted Monday of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant,...
SANTA ANA, CA
vvng.com

Woman found shot to death inside an apartment in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was found shot to death inside of an apartment in Hesperia. At about 3:30 pm, on July 20, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the 16400 block of Sequoia Street for an unknown problem. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said that when they arrived, they...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

4 detained, more sought in Fashion Island purse theft: Police

Four people have been arrested after they stole designer handbags from a Neiman Marcus store at Fashion Island Shopping Center in Newport Beach on Wednesday, but several thieves remain on the loose, police said. The theft was reported at about 4:15 p.m., when store employees called the Newport Beach Police Department to report seven men […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

West Covina police search for robbery suspect

West Covina Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on July 11. According to a press release, the suspect was involved in an altercation after ripping a chain off of someone's neck. However, the suspect, who officers estimate to be around 18-years-old, was able to elude capture and fled from the area on foot. He is believed to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. Officers say he is either White or Hispanic, with brown hair. Witnesses to the incident said that if the suspect was located, they could positively identify him.Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (626) 939-8539.
WEST COVINA, CA
ABC News

