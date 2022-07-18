ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off COVID-19 IL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Reds reinstated Moustakas (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday

Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Called up, starting Friday

Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Haggerty is being replaced in right field by Kyle Lewis versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 57 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .302 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Loses roster spot

Perez was designated for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Perez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 15 and will lose his roster spot to make way for the activation of Greg Allen (hamstring). Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman will have a clear to playing time behind the dish in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Placed on injured list

Robert (head) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert has been sidelined with lightheadedness since July 15, and he's still dealing with the issue following the All-Star break. While the outfielder will need at least a week and a half to recover, manager Tony La Russa hopes Robert will be able to return to action by the start of the team's series against the Athletics that begins July 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Activated from IL

Lewis (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. As expected, Lewis is back on the Mariners' active roster for the first time since late May. In limited action this season, the outfielder has gone 4-for-15 with two homers, three RBI and three runs over four contests. Justin Upton elected free agency after he was optioned from the big-league roster Friday, clearing a spot for Lewis on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Activity beginning soon

Brantley (shoulder) could begin swinging a bat within the next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Brantley has been sidelined since June 26 and has made limited progress since. He'll take the first step in his return to the field but will need to ramp up his activity and complete a rehab appearance prior to being activated. Brantley could return at some point in early August.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Athletics' David McKay: Called up Friday

McKay was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. McKay will join the Athletics' big-league roster after being claimed by the team July 12 following him being designated for assignment by the Rays. The reliever has produced a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with one strikeout over four innings in three appearances with the Rays and Yankees this year. Domingo Tapia was optioned to Las Vegas on Friday in order to open a roster spot for McKay.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Still absent Friday

Robert (head) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert will remain out of the lineup as he continues to battle lightheadedness, missing his third consecutive contest. Adam Engel will draw another start in center field and bat ninth against Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Reds' Stephenson suffers broken clavicle after being hit with foul ball

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson broke his right clavicle after being hit by a foul ball during Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced. The timetable for his return is to be determined. Stephenson said postgame that surgery isn't necessary at this point, according to the Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Sitting Friday

Cruz is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Marlins. Cruz will get a breather to open the second half of the season as the Pirates start a three-game set against the Marlins. Kevin Newman will slide over to shortstop while Diego Castillo draws the start at second base and bats fifth in the series opener.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: On bench Friday

McCormick is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Mariners. McCormick will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a two-run homer while starting both games of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Aledmys Diaz will start in left field and bat seventh in Friday's series opener.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Reinstated, starting Friday

Taylor (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Rockies. Taylor spent nearly three weeks on the injured list due to a concussion but recently appeared in two rehab games and went 3-for-8 with a run, a stolen base and a strikeout. He's starting in center field and batting ninth Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever Signs with Milwaukee Brewers

Every MLB team seems to churn through veteran relievers, but the Dodgers seem to lead the charge when it comes to cycling through established relievers. The Dodgers have the reputation of a team that can turn reclamation projects into valuable bullpen arms. There’s a lengthy list of examples, headlined this year by Yency Almonte and Evan Phillips, but in 2020, right-handed reliever was one of the Dodgers bullpen success stories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Works three innings

Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera was slated to throw four innings, but he still managed to increase his workload to 52 pitches. He could rejoin the Marlins rotation on his next turn through the rotation, though the team could opt to also send him on another rehab outing to further build his arm strength.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Traded to Mets

Vogelbach was traded to the Mets in exchange for reliever Colin Holderman on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 29-year-old has produced a .228/.338/.430 slash line this year while adding 12 homers, 34 RBI and 29 runs over 237 at-bats in 75 games with the Pirates. Vogelbach should factor into the DH mix for his new club, especially with Dominic Smith (ankle) on the shelf, while also occasionally spelling Pete Alonso at first base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Haniger (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Everett. Haniger, who has been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain, is expected to stay with Everett throughout the weekend. The Mariners will presumably determine Haniger's next steps based on how his ankle responds to game action over the next few days, but he'll likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma early next week. Haniger could be ready to return from the 60-day IL at some point in the final week of July, and he'll likely settle into an everyday role in right field once activated.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson fractures clavicle

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson broke his clavicle during Friday’s contest against the Cardinals, the team informed reporters (including Mark Sheldon of MLB.com). There is no timetable for his return. Stephenson suffered the injury when he took a Paul Goldschmidt foul tip off his right shoulder area. Later in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Moves to bench for nightcap

Diaz is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double in the Astros' 3-2 win in Game 1, will see his streak of three straight starts come to an end. Chas McCormick will replace Diaz in left field for the nightcap, and the two will likely have to battle for one spot in the lineup moving forward with the Astros bringing back designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (hand) from the injured list earlier Thursday. Another everyday player, Michael Brantley (shoulder) remains on the IL coming out of the All-Star break, but he's without a clear timeline for a return.
HOUSTON, TX

