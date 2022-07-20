Best HELOC Rates Of July 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

With home prices at an all-time high, the values of homes have also gone up, so it might be a good time to tap your home equity and use those funds for purposes like upgrading your home or consolidating high-interest debt. One way to do this is through a home equity line of credit (HELOC).

Like a credit card, HELOC borrowers only repay what they borrow plus interest. The main difference with a HELOC is that it’s secured by your home, so the lender can foreclose on the house in the event of default. Before getting a HELOC, shop rates and costs to make sure it’s the best financial loan option for you.

Forbes Advisor compiled a list of 20 of the largest HELOC lenders to select those that excel in various areas, including offering low fees or discount promotions, low loan costs, credit access, loan sizes, speed, convenience and flexibility.

The interest rates are reflected as annual percentage rates (APRs) as of July 11, 2022. We also considered each lender’s combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio requirement, which is calculated by adding all the loans on the property against its current value. Most lenders require a CLTV ratio of at least 80%.

We’ve rounded up the lenders with the most competitive rates for HELOCs.