Electronics

C Seed N1 is a Luxurious 165-inch MicroLED TV That Folds Into a Minimalist Art Sculpture

techeblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, there was the , and now, the C Seed N1 has been unveiled. This 165-inch 4K MicroLED TV folds into a minimalist art sculpture when not in use or can be rotated 90° left and right for optimal viewing angles. Say goodbye to...

www.techeblog.com

