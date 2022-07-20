Blistering Hot Again Today in Shreveport Bossier

Sometimes we need to be reminded about the great things we have to do right here in Shreveport-Bossier City!. As a community, we tend to complain that there's nothing to do. Nothing could be further from the truth! We have a ton of attractions and things to do in Shreveport-Bossier, you just might have to look around with new eyes. Where do you take friends or family when they're in from out of town visiting? When was the last time you visited those spots? Let me guess. It was the last time you were entertaining someone from out of town! lol.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO