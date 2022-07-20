ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Alana Beard, humbled by nod to Duke hall of fame, diverts focus to coach, teammates

By Kyle Williams
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzpvR_0glyx93N00
DUKE-MD9.SP.012204.JLW--Durham,NC--Duke’s Alana Beard fights past the defense of Maryland’s Anesia Smith (left) during Thursday evening’s matchup against Maryland. Duke won 78-48. staff photo by john l. white john l. white john l. white

When Alana Beard retired from her 14-year WNBA career in January 2020, she received showers of adoration from her peers. From fellow Duke Blue Devil Nolan Smith, to the late Kobe Bryant, people around basketball celebrated Beard’s contributions to the game.

One night recently, Beard — whose 2,687 points set Duke’s school scoring record — was walking out for dinner when her phone buzzed with a call from an unknown number. It was Duke athletics director Nina King, calling to inform Beard that the former Duke guard will be inducted into Duke’s Hall of Fame on Dec. 9.

Her initial reaction? A simple “thank you,” with little emotion. That lack of excitement about her own accolades wasn’t new.

Later in the call, though, when she heard that her coach — Gail Goestenkors, or ‘Coach G’ as Beard refers to her — would be joining her as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class, the four-time all-star was ecstatic. As soon as Beard wrapped up the phone call with King, she immediately reached out to her former coach.

During her recruitment, Beard remembered Goestenkors visiting her Shreveport, Louisiana home. Duke came in at the tail end of the process, and she met with Duke at the behest of her high school coach. Beard sat on the floor in her family’s living room when Goestenkors walked in and sat right beside her. That small gesture revealed to Beard a lot about Goestenkors’ character.

“She has been sort of an intricate piece of my development as a human being and as a woman,” Beard told The News & Observer. “There are no words to describe how much she means to me.

“I know how much work we put in together to build what was already built before me. I’m very cautious to not take credit for that.”

Goestenkors boasted a 396-99 career record in her Duke career. Duke amassed a 126-14 record during Beard’s four years in Durham, including back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Beard is quick to give thanks to the players who helped shape the Duke program before her. She rattles off names like Michele Van Gorp, Georgia Schweitzer and Lauren Rice as players that attracted her, as a Louisiana native, to Duke. Schweitzer, in particular, left a lasting impression on Beard, whom she said it’s a privilege joining in the Hall of Fame.

Schweitzer, who graduated after Beard’s freshman season, showed Beard how to lead and highlighted the importance of living up to the Duke standard. Schweitzer also gave Beard the keys to Duke — in a metaphorical sense, and a physical sense.

When Beard and Schweitzer played, students didn’t have a card or thumbprint scanner to enter the gymnasium whenever they pleased. A physical key was required to not only get into the gymnasium, but also to let down the goal.

“The fact that she passed the key of Cameron to me … it gave me the access to go into work and get better any time that I wanted, day or night,” Beard said. “Georgia was the one that probably made the biggest impression on me.”

Beard’s retirement from basketball allowed her to reflect on her accomplishments. She reflected on the fact that her Class of 2004 was the largest to represent Black players at Duke; how she is the first women’s basketball player to have her jersey number (20) retired at Duke; that her team won four straight ACC titles. Despite racking up numerous accolades, it’s the relationships and people that Beard remembered most fondly.

“I have to go and look it up, right, to fact check,” said Beard, when people bring up her accomplishments. “None of the accolades and awards mean anything to me. The most important thing that I can take with me for my journey of playing basketball for 20-plus years are the relationships that I was capable of building and establishing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
State
Louisiana State
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Cameron, NC
Durham, NC
Basketball
The News & Observer

Duke basketball has big-time foe coming to Cameron in 2023, with return trip in 2024

While embarking on a new era with Jon Scheyer as its head basketball coach, Duke is turning back the clock decades when it comes to scheduling. Playing a home-and-home series with another perennial non-conference top 25 program, something the Blue Devils did regularly during the first two decades of Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure as their coach, will return in Scheyer’s second season.
CAMERON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Goestenkors
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Cameron
Person
Alana Beard
Person
Nolan Smith
The News & Observer

ACC Now podcast: Sports media consultant Patrick Crakes on league’s TV predicament

Sports media consultant and former Fox Sports executive Patrick Crakes joins N&O sports columnist Luke DeCock to break down how the ACC’s television deal ended up where it is and what paths might lead forward for the ACC as it finds itself under threat from the Big Ten and SEC. Plus Patrick assesses some of Luke’s crazier plans for the ACC going forward.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
470
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy