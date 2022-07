(670 The Score) The Cubs made an interesting selection in the 14th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. They took Georgia’s Shane Marshall, who primarily was a catcher for the Bulldogs over his four-year college career but whom the Cubs intend to convert into a full-time pitcher. The 22-year-old Marshall appeared in just two games as a pitcher for Georgia this past season, logging 2/3 innings in total, but the Cubs took notice of his throwing arm and thought he was worth a risk on the third day of the MLB Draft, as vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz explained on the Mully & Haugh Show on Thursday morning.

