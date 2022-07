BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University is continuing its look back at its 2021-22 athletic campaign. The next entry in our second countdown of the summer – the Top 10 Stories of the Year selected by the athletic administration – is our No. 4 highlight – women's track & field/cross country runner Natalie Stabilito and baseball outfielder Robert Roman being selected as 2021-22 Landmark Conference Senior Scholar-Athletes.

