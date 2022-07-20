ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Watch 5 launch date revealed – and it's soon!

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 2 days ago

The wait is nearly over: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 , Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 are all due to launch on August 10. They're all contenders for the best product in their category: the best Android phones and best foldable phones for the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and the best smartwatches for the Galaxy Watch 5.

The launch date comes from leaker Evan Blass, via The Verge , which has collated multiple leaks that collectively suggest all three devices will be launching on the same day at a Samsung Unpacked event. According to previous leaks, while the event will take place on 10 August you won't be able to get your hands or wrist on the new devices until August 26.

Samsung Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5: what to expect

We don't expect to see massive design changes in the two Samsung foldable phones, although the display has been reportedly improved to reduce the visibility of the crease. There will be new colours, though, and the Fold will come in storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

As we previously reported, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks like the pick of the range: it's getting a significant battery upgrade with faster charging too, a slightly thinner body and an improved display. The screen is believed to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ and 120Hz. Cameras are expected to be 10MP for selfies and 12+12MP on the rear, and the Flip 4 will run Samsung's One UI 4.1.1 – which is based on Android 12 – from day one.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is interesting, too. We're expecting to see two models, a standard one and a more premium Pro model, with the latter made from more premium materials such as titanium. There will be standard and cellular models available and a new bezel-free design.

This is an important launch for Samsung, and it's expecting both of its foldable models to be big sellers; the Galaxy Watch is likely to cement Samsung's position as one of the best Wear OS watch manufacturers too. As ever, we'll be there for the launch to bring you every last detail.

T3

T3

